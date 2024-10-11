Kolapo Alimi, the Osun state commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment has urged the contributory pensioners in the state to work in harmony for the collective interest of its members in the state.

Alimi stated this during the inauguration of the newly elected officers of unified executive committee of the contributory pensioners in the state held at NUT hall, along Iwo/Ibadan road, Osogbo on Thursday.

At the event that saw the installation of new leadership for the union, Osun Information Commissioner laid emphasis on unity, transparency, and improved welfare for pensioners.

He urged the newly inaugurated executives to remain united and prioritize the health of their members.

He highlighted the importance of managing health and finances, especially in old age and the bedrock for long living.

“I advise them to take care of their health at this stage in life because health is key. They must also manage their income carefully to avoid stress and high blood pressure. I encourage them to continue supporting Governor Ademola Adeleke and to lead with accountability and transparency,” Alimi stated.

The outgoing chairman, Comrade Oyadare Gbenga, reflected on the importance of building a strong union and ensuring that pensioners’ entitlements are fully paid. He acknowledged the progress made by Governor Adeleke but emphasized that more work was needed.

“Without receiving our full entitlements, how can we enjoy our retirement? The governor has done well, but until every pensioner is paid what they are owed, the work is not complete,” Oyadare said.

The newly elected chairman, Comrade Adeosun Samuel Adegbemiga, expressed gratitude for his election and praised Governor Adeleke’s administration for its commitment to pensioners. He noted that pensions are being paid on time, and previous arrears are gradually being cleared.

“We are grateful for Governor Adeleke’s support. The monetary and material palliatives, including rice and garri, have provided much-needed relief. We fully support him for a second term,” Adeosun said.

Adeosun also advised pensioners to take full advantage of the state’s health insurance scheme and to remain engaged in union activities.

The newly inaugurated executives include:

Chairman: Comrade Adeosun Samuel Adegbemiga

Deputy Chairman: Comrade Adeyeye Sunday Olagbaju

First Vice Chairman: Comrade Bepo Anike Adetola

Second Vice Chairman: Comrade Adegboye G.O.

Third Vice Chairman: Comrade Adebayo J. M.

Fourth Vice Chairman: Comrade Dr. Bolarinwan Rufus Olukayode

Secretary: Comrade Akintayo Abayomi Timothy

Assistant Secretary: Comrade Akano Kam. A.

Publicity Secretary: Comrade Asake I.O.

Treasurer: Comrade Emmanuel A. Fasoro

Financial Secretary: Comrade Pastor Yusuf A.R.

Auditor I: Comrade Ogunkule Joseph O.

Auditor II: Comrade Okikiade Alade

Welfare Officer I: Comrade Jolasun Yusuf Olufunke

Welfare Officer II: Comrade Alh. A. K. Jimoh

Immediate Past Chairman: Comrade Oyadare Gbenga.