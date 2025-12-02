PDP chieftain Segun Showunmi urges southerners to prioritise voting in every election

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Otunba Segun Showunmi, has called on Nigerians from the South to take their voting responsibilities seriously and ensure their votes count in every election.

He made the appeal on Monday during the “Guest Forum” organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State Chapter.

Speaking on the political attitude of the South West, particularly among the Yoruba, Showunmi stressed that Nigeria is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people, which gives every citizen the opportunity to use their votes to determine the kind and quality of leadership they want.

He lamented that many eligible voters in the South West often prioritise domestic activities over participating in elections, leading to low voter turnout.

“You Yoruba are more guilty. Your population is not small, but what about your turnout? You put our sons under too much pressure; they have to rely on numbers from other regions as if this place is a desert,” he said.

Showunmi recalled that political bullying was evident during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure, and he argued that similar patterns are emerging under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, largely because voters from the North, traditionally seen as a stronghold, turn out in large numbers.

He emphasised that elections are “a game of numbers,” adding: “They will produce millions of votes from their areas. We end up grumbling because of our lackadaisical attitude toward elections.”

On the prospects of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 elections, Showunmi described him as a politician who does not understand the concept of seasons and timing, despite having served as his spokesperson in the past. He noted that since the North held the presidency for eight years under the late Muhammadu Buhari, many Nigerians expect the South to retain the position in the current rotation cycle.

He warned that any attempt to push power back to the North in 2027 could create unnecessary tension, particularly among Southern and Middle Belt groups that view rotation as a matter of fairness.

Advertisement

Earlier in the programme, the Acting Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Peter Moses, said the “Guest Forum” was designed to create avenues for constructive public engagement with policymakers and influential voices on issues affecting society.