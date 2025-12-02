Connect with us

US Congress holds briefing on escalating attacks against Christians in Nigeria
Published

4 hours ago

on

The United States House Appropriations Committee is convening a joint congressional briefing on Tuesday to examine the rising violence and targeted persecution of Christians in Nigeria, officials confirmed.

The session, led by House Appropriations Committee Vice Chair and National Security Subcommittee Chairman Mario Díaz-Balart, will feature members of the Foreign Affairs and Financial Services Committees, alongside representatives from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom and other experts.

A notice shared by US Congressman Riley Moore on X stated that the briefing aims “to spotlight the escalating violence and targeted persecution of Christians in Nigeria” and gather testimony for a detailed report “directed by President Trump on the massacre of Nigerian Christians and the steps Congress can take to support the White House’s efforts to protect vulnerable faith communities worldwide.”

Committee officials said the roundtable will equip lawmakers with crucial information on the challenges facing religious minorities in Nigeria, shaping US policy and potential interventions.

The briefing comes amid strengthened US–Nigeria security collaboration. President Bola Tinubu recently approved Nigeria’s team for the newly established US–Nigeria Joint Working Group, formed to implement security agreements from high-level talks in Washington led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

The working group, which includes senior ministers and security officials, is charged with boosting counterterrorism efforts, intelligence sharing, border security, and coordination on humanitarian and civilian protection issues.

The initiative reflects growing international concern over terrorism, banditry, and attacks targeting Christians in Nigeria, highlighting increased US attention and engagement on protecting vulnerable faith communities.

