Patoranking to perform at 2022 World Cup fan festival

Nnaemeka Okorie, better as Patoranking, Nigerian music star, will perform at the fan festival during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Nigerian is expected to thrill fans on November 28.

He is lined up to perform at the mundial along with DJ Aseel, Gims, Miami Band, Julian Marley and The Uprising, Myrath, Hassan Shakosh, and clean bandit.

FIFA is expected to announce more names of artistes that will entertain fans at the global soccer fiesta in the coming days.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will run from November 20 to December 18 in eight venues cross five cities in Qatar.