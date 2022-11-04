Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique announces retirement

Gerard Pique, Barcelona defender has announced he is retiring from football, disclosing that Saturday’s La Liga match against Almeria will be his last.

The former Spanish defender confirmed in a video on social media that he will retire from football after Barcelona’s clash against Almeria on Saturday in La Liga.

Pique has fallen out of favour at the Camp Nou this season, making just three La Liga starts, and has decided to call time on his trophy-laden career.

He has also slipped behind Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia in the pecking order at Barcelona this season and has spent most of the campaign on the bench.

Pique has previously said he would rather retire than accept being a substitute for a whole season.