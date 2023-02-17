Nigerian singer, Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name, Patoranking, has taken to social media to share pictures of himself presenting Oleksandr Zinchenko with the award of Arsenal’s player of the month for January.

The award presentation took place at the Etihad Stadium before Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday.

The loss saw the Gunners drop from the summit of the English Premier League (EPL) for the first time since November.

Captioning the pictures of the award presentation, the Nigerian, an Arsenal fan, decried the result of the match, but expressed confidence that the club will move past it.

“I was honoured to present ‘The player of the month’ award to Zinchenko last night. Not the result we wanted but we move,” he wrote.

Prior to presenting the award, Patoranking, had appeared on ‘The Breakdown Live’, the club’s official vlog, to wax lyrical about his love for the North London side.

Zinchenko was named Arsenal’s player of the month for January over Eddie Nketiah and Martin Odegaard.