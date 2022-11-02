Peseiro will be paid six months salary areas soon — NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says Jose Peseiro, Super Eagles head coach will soon be paid his salaries.

Peseiro who took charge of the Super Eagles in May has not received a single pay check from the NFF.

The Portuguese quit his post as Venezuela coach in 2021 after a year with no pay and there are fears he could be forced to do same thing again.

“We’ve heard from Mr Peseiro’s representatives that he only received his allowances and bonuses, which is very disturbing,” a prominent NFF official told BBC Sport Africa.

“His salary is being paid by the Sports Ministry but we’ve quickly made an alternative arrangement, in conjunction with the Ministry, to sort the salary payments this week.”

Nigeria’s sports ministry, which took on the responsibility to pay Peseiro, has blamed the delay on processes for receiving funds from the federal government. A special adviser to sports minister Sunday Dare says the coach will be paid “very soon”.

The issue of Peseiro’s payment will be resolved soon with the understanding of the federation and the coach,” Toyin Ibitoye told the BBC.

“Everything is being worked on and we are quite confident that very soon it will be sorted.”