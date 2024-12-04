ACF lifts suspension of chairman, Mamman Osuman

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has lifted the suspension of Mamman Osuman, SAN, its National Executive Council Chairman.

Recall that Osuman was suspended following a controversial statement attributed to him, where he was reportedly quoted as saying the forum would only support northern candidates in the 2027 general election.

The comment was deemed a deviation from the forum’s non-partisan stance.

However, the intervention of the ACF’s Unity and Peace Reconciliation Committee, chaired by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Yayale Ahmed, led to the resolution of the issue.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna, the ACF’s Secretary-General, Murtala Aliyu, confirmed that Osuman’s suspension had been lifted in the interest of unity and the people of Arewa.

The statement read, “Following the recent suspension of the Chairman of the National Executive Council of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Chief Mamman Mike Osuman, SAN, OFR, over an alleged unauthorised political statement not aligning with the ACF’s non-partisan position, the matter has been resolved.

“The ACF Unity, Peace, and Reconciliation Committee, chaired by Dr. Mahmoud Yayale Ahmed (Ajiyan Katagum), invited key stakeholders, including the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and the National Executive Council, for a family discussion on the matter.

“Consequently, the issue has been amicably resolved in the interest of the great people of Arewa, and the suspension is hereby withdrawn.”