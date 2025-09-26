Paradigm Initiative launches research to tackle disinformation, boost trust in democracy

Paradigm Initiative (PIN) says it has rolled out a new research project aimed at tackling the growing threat of false and misleading information in West and Central Africa, with a focus on restoring public trust in democratic processes.

The project, titled “Countering Information Disorder in West and Central Africa: Analyzing the Dynamics, Impacts, Actors and Strategic Responses,” is being implemented in partnership with researchers and institutions across six countries – Benin, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal. It is funded by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), a statement from the organisation said on Friday.

According to PIN, the initiative is designed to confront rising trends in misinformation, disinformation and malinformation, collectively described as information disorder, that have in recent years undermined governance, amplified divisions and eroded confidence in public institutions.

“Over the last three years, disinformation campaigns targeting the region have become more sophisticated, shaping how people perceive institutions, respond to national events and engage in democratic processes,” said Sani Suleiman Sani, PIN’s Research Lead.

He noted that the project seeks to enhance resilience within the region’s information ecosystem through research, evidence-based advocacy and capacity building. “The regions we are looking into are dominated by linguistic diversity, complex political landscapes and rapid digital expansion, which is likely to give us an interesting perspective,” he added.

The study will examine the root causes of information vulnerability, including political, social and technological factors, while also analysing how false narratives are created, spread and consumed both online and offline. Researchers will map the key actors behind disinformation campaigns, from individuals and automated bots to coordinated networks and institutions, and highlight the tactics they employ, such as emotional manipulation, news fabrication and algorithm exploitation.

Findings from the project are expected to guide governments and technology platforms in designing rights-respecting responses that strengthen democratic values and improve public safety.

In addition, the research will support media literacy and resilience-building efforts by promoting critical thinking, verification skills and the ability to navigate complex information environments.

Sani stressed that the study will be sensitive to local realities: “We aim to contextualise the drivers and impacts of information disorder with attention to linguistic, cultural, gender and political dynamics. This ensures that strategies developed are grounded in the lived realities of diverse communities across the six focus countries.”