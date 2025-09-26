Ibadan agog as Ladoja becomes 44th Olubadan

The ancient city of Ibadan was on Friday thrown into jubilation as Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, former governor of Oyo State, was installed as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland in a colourful ceremony that drew dignitaries from across Nigeria and the diaspora.

The historic Mapo Hall, venue of the coronation, was filled to capacity with traditional rulers, politicians, diplomats, business leaders and cultural enthusiasts. The atmosphere was electrified by traditional drumming, chants, and dances, as natives of Ibadan showcased their joy at seeing Ladoja ascend the revered throne after a 32-year journey through the ranks of the Ibadan chieftaincy system.

Oba Ladoja, who turned 81 on Thursday, a day before his coronation, emerged from the civil line of succession, specifically as the Otun Olubadan, the most senior chief in that lineage. His rise reflects Ibadan’s unique 170-year-old rotational succession system, which alternates between the civil (Otun) and military (Balogun) lines.

The Olubadan stool became vacant following the passing of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7, 2025, at the age of 90.

Ladoja’s journey to the throne began on October 1, 1993, when he was installed as Jagun by Oba Yesufu Oloyede Asanike. Over the past three decades, he patiently embraced each promotion in line with tradition, demonstrating perseverance, commitment, and humility. In August 2024, he received the ceremonial beaded crown, a prerequisite under the revised Ibadan chieftaincy declaration for advancing to the Olubadan throne.

The coronation ceremony began with the performance of traditional rites, as the Afobaje of Ibadanland, Chief Waheed Popoola, placed the symbolic Akoko leaf on Ladoja’s head at the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba. He then proceeded to Ose Meji Temple, Ibadan South-East, where he received the crown before moving in grand procession to Mapo Hall for the official presentation of the Staff of Office.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who cut short his annual vacation to attend, presented the Staff of Office to the new Olubadan at about 3:15 p.m. in the presence of eminent dignitaries, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also present were Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun); Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; Chief Imam of Ibadan; former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun; former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; and former Osun governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

The coronation marked a new chapter not only for Ibadanland but also for Oba Ladoja, who has uniquely combined careers as a successful businessman, senator, governor, and now custodian of the revered Olubadan stool.