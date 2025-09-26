Ogun BPSR trains change agents on proactive approach to service delivery

Change Agents in the Ogun State Public Service have been urged to adopt proactive strategies in driving transformation, entrenching reforms, and fostering innovation to improve service delivery across government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Speaking during an engagement session with selected change agents in Abeokuta, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr. Jola Oyeneye, said the forum was designed to equip participants with skills needed to enhance their efficiency in service delivery.

In his presentation titled “Preparation for Reformed Mindsets and Successes,” Oyeneye described reform as a process of converting knowledge into more functional use. He advised public servants to embrace continuous learning in order to build better versions of themselves that would reflect positively on governance.

He explained that the key elements of reform include the ability to inspire and motivate others, as well as encourage creativity. According to him, successful reform strategies must involve stakeholder engagement, a clear vision, experimentation, and a culture of learning.

Delivering the first lecture titled “Ethical AI for Workplace Efficiency,” a facilitator from the National Institute of Training and Development (NITAD), Mrs. Kofoworola Taiwo, represented by Mrs. Abiodun Alabi, a Chartered Institute of Personnel Management member and AI consultant, encouraged participants to explore how Artificial Intelligence could save time and minimise errors in their daily tasks.

She advised them to apply basic engineering approaches to obtain results from AI platforms while ensuring compliance with data privacy policies and government regulations. Taiwo added that AI should be used to boost productivity but cautioned against over-reliance, stressing that its use must be guided by workplace codes of conduct to mitigate risks.

Also speaking, the Director of Strategic Communications, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Abuja, Mallam Aliyu Umar, delivered a lecture on “Current Trends in Public Reforms.” He highlighted the benefits of reform in public service, which include enhancing public confidence in governance, promoting accountability, and encouraging private sector investment.

He, however, warned that reforms could fail due to factors such as poor stakeholder buy-in, weak planning and design, inadequate resources, poor implementation capacity, and insufficient monitoring and evaluation.

Responding on behalf of the participants, Mrs. Abolanle Ogunlami commended the organisers, describing the programme as thought-provoking. She said the session inspired public servants to “think outside the box” and adopt innovative approaches towards achieving desired change in the state’s public service.