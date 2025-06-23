PIN elevates grassroots digital rights at 2025 Global Internet Governance Forum

As the 20th edition of the Global Internet Governance Forum (IGF) begins today in Lillestrøm, Norway, pan-African digital rights organisation, Paradigm Initiative (PIN), says it is taking a central role in championing inclusive and equitable internet governance.

Running from June 23 to 27 under the theme “Building Digital Governance Together,” this year’s IGF convenes global stakeholders—governments, civil society, the private sector, and technical experts – to discuss urgent issues around digital access, artificial intelligence, surveillance, and online content regulation.

With the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS)+20 review slated for December 2025, this year’s IGF marks a pivotal moment in global efforts to shape a people-centered digital future. For Paradigm Initiative, it is also a crucial opportunity to spotlight the challenges and perspectives of communities across Africa who remain excluded from the digital conversation.

“This forum comes at a defining moment when decisions on digital governance will determine the online future of billions,” said ‘Gbenga Sesan, Executive Director of PIN. “It is essential that the realities of grassroots communities are not just represented but meaningfully integrated into policy outcomes. At PIN, we believe that true digital inclusion goes beyond connectivity—it requires inclusive, forward-thinking policies rooted in justice, access, and accountability.”

Representing PIN at IGF 2025 are ‘Gbenga Sesan, Chief Operating Officer, Nnenna Paul-Ugochukwu, and Senior Manager for Partnerships and Engagements, Thobekile Matimbe. The delegation will play a key role in a number of strategic sessions including:

– Bridging the Connectivity Gap for Excluded Communities

– Human Rights & Emerging Tech: Key Product Developments and Building for Everyone

– Protecting the Free Open Internet (with Freedom House)

– The AI Dilemma: Balancing Automation and Accountability in Content Moderation

Beyond panels and presentations, the PIN team will engage in high-level consultations with global partners such as Meta, UNESCO, Global Partners Digital (GPD), and the Freedom Online Coalition, reinforcing its advocacy for human rights-based approaches to internet policy.

Through its active participation, Paradigm Initiative continues to push for an internet that is open, free, secure, and accessible to all – especially communities historically left behind in digital conversations.