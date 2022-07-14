Pantami launches books at emerging technologies forum

Dr. Isa Pantami, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, will publicly unveil two of his recent books at the Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on Emerging Technologies, coordinated by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The Forum will take place on Thursday, the 14th of July 2022, at the Sheraton Hotel, Maryland, Lagos.

The first book is titled “Datafication of Society to Foster an Internet Economy” and the foreword was written by the Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Mr. Houlin Zhao. Mr Zhao has had a long distinguished career at the ITU and has served as the Secretary-General since 2014. The International Telecommunication Union is the oldest UN agency and is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for many matters related to information and communication technologies.

The second book is titled “Cybersecurity Initiatives for Securing a Country”, with the foreword written by the President of International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP), Professor Mike Hinchey. Professor Hinchey is a professor of software engineering at the University of Limerick, Ireland and was previously Director of the Software Engineering Laboratory at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland, United States of America. He was the leading graduating student during his undergraduate studies and he had his post-graduate studies at both Oxford University and Cambridge University.

Emerging technologies are playing a vital role in the development of digital economies around the globe. The 2 books of the Honourable Minister emphasize key aspects of emerging technologies, namely datafication and cybersecurity. With respect to datafication, it shows how data- its generation, processing and use play a critical role in determining success in the digital economy. The book on cybersecurity discusses the importance of cybersecurity in protecting data and infrastructure to secure the digital economy of countries. Mr. Zhao and Prof Hinchey, both renowned global ICT personalities will serve as special guests at the public presentation.

The presentation of the books will take place during the Annual Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on Emerging Technologies. Professor Mike Hinchey will deliver the keynote address at the event. Other speakers include Dr. Soglo of Intel, United States of America (USA), Levin Born McCall of Regent Square Group, USA, Engr Richard Ogbuji, Chrema Technologies, Nigeria and other notable speakers.