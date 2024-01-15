A friend of mine has offered to pay N50m ransom for Kidnappers – Pantami

Isa Ali Pantami, the immediate past Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, says that a friend of his has offered to pay N50 million ransom to kidnappers to secure the release of the five remaining sisters who were abducted in Abuja.

This is as Nigerians on social media started a fundraising campaign for the ransom to seek the release of a lady identified only as Nabeeha and five of her sisters who were abducted in their house in Abuja on January 2, 2024.

However, ex-minister Pantami disclosed in a tweet on his X handle on Sunday that a friend of his, whose name was not mentioned, has offered to contribute N50 million to their release.

He wrote, “I am personally not in support of paying ransom to criminals. However, since it became clear, that we lost our daughter Nabeeha yesterday, and the five remaining daughters have been threatened, as I spoke with the father on the matter yesterday and today.

“Furthermore, I spoke with a friend and a brother who offered to pay the remaining 50 million Naira of the 60m immediately.

“I conveyed the account number of the father of our daughters, Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, to the friend and brother to send the money directly. Any additional amount earlier generated from yesterday, the father can use to treat the daughters and other family members in sha Allah.”