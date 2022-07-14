INEC suspends voter registration in Enugu LG over gunmen attack

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have suspended its voter registration exercise in Igboeze North local government area of Enugu State following an attack on its staff in the area.

Gunmen had attacked officials of the commission carrying out voter registration and set its office ablaze in Igboeze North.

Although no casualties were reported, 748 ballot boxes, 240 voting cubicles, office furniture and equipment were destroyed.

The commission said this on Thursday in a statement by Festus Okoye, its national commissioner, information and voter education.

According to INEC’s statement, Jude Okwuonu, its administrative secretary in Enugu, reported that the attack took place at about 2:30pm on Wednesday at Community Primary School Umuopu in Umuozzi ward 19 of Igboeze north LGA.

“The gunmen fired sporadically into the air to disperse registrants and registration officials. In the ensuing stampede, one of our staff sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a hospital,” the statement reads.

“However, two voter registration machines and personal items of the staff such as mobile phones were lost.

“Consequently, ward level registration of voters in Igboeze North is hereby suspended.

“It will be recalled that on 3rd July 2022, our office in Igboeze North Local Government Area was burnt down by unknown arsonists. In spite of the attack, the Commission was able to continue with Ward level registration with the assistance of vigilantes provided by the Local Government authority. It is one of the centres that has now been attacked.

“The incident has been reported to the Police for investigation.”