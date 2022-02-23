A panel inaugurated by the Zamfara State Chief Judge, Kulu Aliyu, to investigate allegations of abuse of office against the deputy governor, Mahadi Aliyu Gusau, has submitted its report to the state House of Assembly amidst tight Security.

Gusau has been at loggerheads with the state governor, Bello Matawalle over his decision to remain in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The development is coming less than 24 hours after the panel concluded its public hearing with assurances that it will be fair to all parties.

The seven-man panel was set up to investigate allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office levelled against Gusau.

The panel has Justice Halidu Tanko-Soba as Chairman, with Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN), Abdul-Atadoga Ibrahim (SAN), Hussaini Zakariyau, (SAN), Amina Tanimu-Marafa, Alhaji Sani Mande and Ahmad Buhari-Rabah, as members.

Since the governor defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC), the House of Assembly had taken steps to impeach the deputy governor.

Eighteen members of the assembly voted in support of the impeachment which made Aliyu to inaugurate the panel.

Gusau, who is a son of a former Minister of Defence, Ali Gusau, argued that the Supreme Court awarded the electoral victory in 2019 to the PDP and not just its candidates.

In a press briefing on Sunday evening, he said no panel could investigate him because the case is before a court of law.