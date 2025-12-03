Resurfaced video of Defence Minister Matawalle ‘defending bandits’ sparks concern 

An old interview showing Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, appear to be defending bandits during his tenure as governor of Zamfara State has triggered a wave of criticism and disbelief on social media, with many Nigerians questioning his credibility to oversee national security matters.

The video, originally aired on Channels Television, captures Matawalle insisting that “not all bandits are criminals,” arguing that some were pushed into violence by alleged abuses from vigilante groups and the military.

According to him, vigilante groups often invaded the settlements of suspected bandits, destroyed properties and seized livestock, leaving affected individuals with no avenue for redress. These actions, he claimed, sometimes prompted retaliatory attacks. He also said some military operations inadvertently destroyed the homes and belongings of people living near forests or rural communities where bandits operated.

Matawalle said: “Not all of them are criminals… Sometimes they were cheated by vigilantes who destroyed their settlements and took their animals.

“When there is a military operation, the military will destroy their properties and their animals. When you talk to them, you understand where they are coming from.

“It is important that we as leaders sit down with bandits first. You can’t just conclude that a person is a criminal without understanding what made him go into those activities.”

Watch video below: