Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, is currently at the senate to witness the presentation of a report on constitutional amendment by deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Mrs. Buhari walked into the red chamber alongside Pauline Tallen, minister of women affairs, at 12:00 noon on Wednesday.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan who recognized her presence, said, “Let me on behalf of all of us welcome to the chamber the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the mother of the nation. Your Excellency, you are welcome.

“Let me recognise the presence of the honourable minister of women affairs who is a friend of the senate.”

After she was settled in, Abdullahi Yahaya, senate leader, moved a motion for Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy president of the senate and chairman of the constitution review committee, to present the report.

While presenting the report, Omo-Agege said there is a provision for 36 slots in the senate meant for only women.

