Oyetola, stakeholders throw weight behind Coast Guard Bill at National Assembly public hearing

The effort to establish a Nigerian Coast Guard gained momentum on Thursday, December 5, 2024, as stakeholders gathered at the National Assembly for a public hearing on the Nigerian Coast Guard (Establishment) Bill, 2024.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun (APC-Lagos), aims to establish a dedicated agency under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, tasked with ensuring maritime safety, environmental protection, and enforcing civil maritime laws.

Speaking at the hearing, the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, emphasized the critical role the proposed Coast Guard would play in securing Nigeria’s vast maritime domain. He described the initiative as a transformative step towards bolstering the nation’s maritime economy and safeguarding its waterways.

Oyetola outlined the strategic importance of the Coast Guard, noting its alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He commended the National Assembly, particularly the Senate Committee chaired by Senator Wasiu Eshilokun, for piloting the legislative process.

“Our coastline stretches 853 kilometers, with 10,000 kilometers of inland waterways. These resources are rich and diverse but face threats from pollution, overfishing, and unregulated development,” Oyetola said. “The Nigerian Coast Guard will complement the efforts of the Nigerian Navy by focusing on search and rescue, environmental protection, and the enforcement of civil maritime laws.”

Oyetola at the hearing, also highlighted the economic benefits of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, which is expected to catalyze the development of hotels, eco-parks, and industrial hubs along Nigeria’s coastline. “The Coast Guard will play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and sustainability of these economic activities,” he stated.

Further emphasizing the need for the Coast Guard, Oyetola noted that “the protection and sustainable use of marine ecosystems is a vital pathway for national development.” He added, “It is compelling to preserve these endowments and guarantee sustainable development.”

The proposal garnered support from key stakeholders, including civil society organizations, youth groups, and regional socio-cultural associations. The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), led by its Director-General, expressed full endorsement of the bill. “We have submitted a memorandum in total support of the creation of the Nigerian Coast Guard,” the NIMASA boss declared.

Advertisement

The Nigerian Youth Council also threw its weight behind the bill, emphasizing its potential to create job opportunities for thousands of Nigerian youths. “The 10th National Assembly must rise to the occasion and establish the Coast Guard. The time for this institution is now,” the council stated. Similarly, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) hailed the initiative as a critical tool for combating oil theft and vandalism in the Niger Delta. “The Coast Guard will serve as a frontline agency in protecting oil installations and addressing the massive losses caused by illegal activities in the region,” a PANDEF representative noted. Captain Noah Ichaba, representing the Provisional Committee of the Nigerian Coast Guard, advocated for the establishment of the agency, highlighting its importance for maritime security. “This bill must not be killed. It is essential for securing our waterways and enhancing Nigeria’s maritime profile,” he said.

The Nigerian Coast Guard will focus on four primary objectives: ensuring maritime safety by overseeing the safe navigation of vessels and enforcing safety regulations; responding swiftly to maritime emergencies through efficient search and rescue operations; preventing pollution and conserving marine ecosystems in collaboration with other agencies for environmental protection; and regulating fishing, preventing illegal exploitation, and upholding international maritime conventions to enforce civil maritime laws.

Oyetola drew comparisons to global practices, noting that while some nations like the United Kingdom rely on their naval forces for maritime security, others, such as 15 sub-Saharan African countries, have dedicated coast guards. “The Nigerian Coast Guard will act as a vital complement to the Navy, fostering a safe and sustainable maritime environment while increasing our standing among maritime nations,” the Minister affirmed.

The establishment of the Coast Guard is crucial for securing Nigeria’s future. “This is not just about creating an agency; it’s about securing Nigeria’s future,” he submitted.