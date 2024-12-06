Connect with us

Armed police officers take over Kano Emir’s palace
Published

19 seconds ago

on

Heavily armed security men on Friday, barricaded the main Palace of the Kano Emir at Kofar Kudu in the early hours of Friday restricting people from going into and coming out of the palace.

The development comes as Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II was scheduled to accompany Alhaji Munir Sanusi, the newly-appointed Wamban Kano, to his district posting in Bichi.

Bichi is one of the four emirates created during the tenure of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, which were later dissolved by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

According to sources, the Bichi Emir’s Palace is under tight security, with armed policemen deployed to the area.

The reasons behind the heightened security presence remain unclear as of the time of this report.

Efforts to reach the Kano State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna, were unsuccessful as his phone was unreachable.

Many traditional rulers and title holders were stranded at the Kano Emir’s palace following the takeover of the palace by armed personnel.

