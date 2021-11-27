By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday, expressed gratitude to citizens and residents of the state for their prayers, love and support for his administration in the last three years.

Oyetola who attributed the successes recorded by his administration to the co-operation and support of the people said “we owe you gratitude for allowing us to serve you in the collective efforts of building a virile State that we can all be proud of.”

He spoke at a Special Jumat Service held at Oja-Oba Central Mosque, Osogbo, to mark the third anniversary of his administration.

While urging the people to continue to pray for and support the government, Oyetola pledged to build on the successes recorded so far and deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

The Governor, who described the journey into the three years of his administration as rewarding and fruitful, said no stone would be left unturned to bring succour to the people.

He said: “We must give thanks to Almighty God for the opportunity given to us to witness today. He has been with us right from the beginning of our Administration hence the myriads of socioeconomic development the State has witnessed in the last three years.

“I must equally thank our people, the good people of Osun for your unflinching support and sense of love for our Administration which has manifested in the successful completion of many of our policies and programmes.

“To us, the journey of the last three years was made possible because you are with us. You have demonstrated to us that the government is yours. We will forever be grateful to you for believing in us and in our policies designed to transform the State.

“We want you to continue to support our Administration particularly with prayers and wise counsel. We believe strongly in the efficacy of prayers, that is what we stand on and this has been working for us.

“It is our belief that the remaining year of our first term will be more fruitful and impactful as we are committed to ensuring that every household feels the impact of our lofty people-centred programmes.

“We crave your continued support. My doors are open for useful ideas and advices. You can send text messages to me or call any of those working around me to convey your message. I can assure you that it will be attended to and treated with fairness.

“I want you to expect more developmental projects and programmes from us. What we have done is just a tip of the iceberg, more are underway. We are committed to your cause and nothing shall make us to derail from this commitment.”

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheikh Musa Animasaun, admonished the Muslim faithful to always keep to promises whenever they are made, saying this represents another act of worship.

He extolled Governor Oyetola for fulfilling the promises made to the people, urging him not to relent in his efforts to continuously bring succour to the people of the State.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!