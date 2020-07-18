By Sunday Oguntuyi, osogbo

The administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state has constructed 87.35km of roads across the state within one and half year of his administration.

This is according to the state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Remi Omowaye.

The Commissioner who disclosed this while briefing the newsmen on the activities of his ministry during the maiden inter-ministerial press briefing in Osogbo, on Friday, said the government has and awarded another 18.35km, adding that,the 17.5km Oba Adesoji-Aderemi Way (East-Byepass) has reached 80 percent, Gbongan-Akoda which is 30km is 34 percent completed while Osogbo-Ikirun-IlaOdo kwara boundary which is 40km is 55percent completed.

He hinted that Governor yetola, has just awarded rehabilitation of 1.8km Itaasin-Modakeke-Famia road and rehabilitation of 16.55km Osogbo-Kelebe-Iragbiji road.

The commissioner also disclosed that spot-patching and rehabilitation of 18 road projects on direct labour are ongoing, noting that 13 have reached 100 percent completion.

Omowaiye also noted that the road projects on direct labour, when completed, would be 140.276km.

Speaking also at the joint inter- ministerial press briefing, the state commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu said the state government, has made judicious use of the $20 million health grant received by Governor Oyetola to the benefit of residence of the state contrary to the claim by a chieftain of People’s Democratic Party, PDP that was equivalent to N9billion was diverted.

It would be recalled that, an aide to Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East was said to have alleged that the state government could not account for the grant of N9 billion given to it for revitalization of health sector.

Isamotu, said the money was N6 billion equivalent at the time it was received in 2018.

He disclosed that N4 billion had been spent for the rehabilitation of primary health care centres, noting that 256 health centres have been completed out of the ongoing 332.

Isamotu who rated the state high in the fight against COVID-19, stated that provision of facemask, hand sanitizer and building of isolation centres are testimonies to the success of the state government.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Olufunke Egbemode, said the government would be holding the inter-ministerial press conference on a monthly basis to update journalists and by extension the masses, on the activities of the state government.