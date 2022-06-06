Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has said the bandits who attacked a Catholic Church in Owo part of the state on Sunday have tested the collective resolves of the people.

This is the governor directed that all public buildings, facilities and official residences to fly the Nigerian flag at half -mast for seven days in honour of the victims of the terror attack on Sunday.

According Akeredolu, the attack on innocent worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo was a deliberate and calculated assault on the people of the state.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure the state capital.

The Governor said:”Those who unleashed this unprovoked terror attack on our people have tested our collective resolves. We will not be deterred in responding appropriately to this dastardly act.

“In honour of the victims of this unfortunate attack, i hereby direct that all flags be flown at half-mast for seven days, starting from today, Monday, June 6, to Sunday, June 12, 2022. It is a collective loss to the people of our dear state.”

Meanwhile, the state police command has ordered forensic investigation into the attack.

According to the cmamds spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, this was “to ascertain the actual or remote cause(s) of the attack and for immediate arrest of the assailants.

Odunlami said that” all hands are deck to forestall any similar attack in any part of the state.

The statement reads “Sunday 5th June, 2022 at about 11:30am, while the Church service was ongoing, some armed men invaded the church and attacked members of the church, where some lives were lost and some sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants approached the church during the service, started shooting from outside the church while others numbering about 4 (four) shot directly into the church.

The Commissioner of Police while commiserating with the Church, family of the deceased, the People of Owo and Ondo State Government, has also ordered immediate deployment of armed and specialised policemen to the area to restore normalcy and fortify the entire community.