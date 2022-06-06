Owo Church Massacre: Your silence confirms complicity - PDP tells APC

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the silence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over Sunday’s horrendous terrorists attack on worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, confirms the ruling party’s complicity and implicit support for terrorism in our country.

The PDP also said it was stunned by ‘the lame and detached press statement’ by President Muhammadu Buhari, which according to it, did not illustrate any presidential empathy, concern, assurances, and commitment expected of a Commander in Chief, who should be a ‘comforter in chief’ in the face of such a horrific terrorist attack on the country.

This was contained in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, on Monday, Debo Ologbunagba, and partly read, “The feeble and insensitive statement by the Presidency is a further confirmation of the tacit sympathy for terrorism by the APC administration.

“This is because, in saner climes, the President would personally address the nation on the gruesome murder of many citizens under his care. President Buhari’s silence is deafening and points to allegations in the public space that terrorists are enjoying tacit accommodation from the highest level of the APC administration.”

“It is indeed unpardonable that as terrorists were murdering our citizens in Owo, President Buhari was busy in the comfort, luxury, and safety of the Presidential Villa, having dinner with the APC leaders and conducting political meetings aimed at perpetuating APC’s fraudulent, insensitive, inhumane and vicious government on hapless Nigerians.”

The party alleged that such actions by the APC and the President who had woefully failed in their promise to lead the fight against terrorism from the front continued to embolden terrorists to carry out more terrible attacks on the citizens.

According to it, the indefensible viewpoint of the APC also entrusts credence to the fears already reflected by Nigerians that there was a calculated orchestration of crisis by the APC in various parts of the country to derail the scheduled 2023 general election.

The PDP equally alleged that the APC had never forcefully condemned terrorist attacks in Nigeria since the revelation that the APC introduced fugitives from neighbouring countries to assist it to rig the 2019 general election.

It alleged that the APC had repeatedly been advised to come out clean on the pact it had with terrorists for which it was sacrificing the lives of innocent Nigerians.

It advised the APC that Nigerians must not continue to be used as expendables in their alleged despicable pact with terrorists, adding that such was reprehensible, atrocious, and must not be allowed to continue in the country.

The PDP, however, called on Nigerians not to despair but remain united and on alert as the Party took firm steps ahead of the 2023 general election in the mission to Rescue and Rebuild the nation from the misrule of the present administration.