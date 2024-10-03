Connect with us

Nation

Ex-Senate Majority leader, Jonathan Zwingina dies at 70
Advertisement

Nation

Over 150 missing as boat carrying 300 passengers capsizes in Niger State

Education in Nigeria Nation

Basic education remains free, compulsory - Abia govt

Nation

Osun CoS, Akinleye salutes Rep Bamidele Salam @55

Nation

Osun monarch, four others arraigned over alleged acquisition of farmlands 

Nation

Abia First Lady restates commitment to  zero tolerance for gender-based violence

Health Nation

Abia govt opens eye centre, provides free screening to hundreds of residents

Nation

Hezbollah confirms death of its leader Hassan Nasrallah

Nation

Detained journalist, Isaac Bristol granted bail

Nation

Enugu govt vows action as two die in masquerade attacks

Nation

Ex-Senate Majority leader, Jonathan Zwingina dies at 70

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ex-Adamawa Senate Majority leader, Jonathan Zwingina dies at 70

Jonathan Zwingina former Senate Majority Leader, has reportedly died at age 70.

While his family has yet to formally confirm his death, Leadership Newspaper reports that the Adamawa State-born politician died on Wednesday, October 2, at the age of 70 in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The former lawmaker represented Adamawa South Senatorial District in the Senate. He was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party but later defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Zwingina was the former Director-General of the MKO Abiola campaign Organisation in the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *