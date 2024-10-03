Ex-Senate Majority leader, Jonathan Zwingina dies at 70

Jonathan Zwingina former Senate Majority Leader, has reportedly died at age 70.

While his family has yet to formally confirm his death, Leadership Newspaper reports that the Adamawa State-born politician died on Wednesday, October 2, at the age of 70 in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The former lawmaker represented Adamawa South Senatorial District in the Senate. He was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party but later defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Zwingina was the former Director-General of the MKO Abiola campaign Organisation in the June 12, 1993 presidential election.