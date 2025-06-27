Outrage as students, alumni reject renaming of The Polytechnic Ibadan

The decision of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to rename The Polytechnic, Ibadan after the late former Governor and first Rector of the institution, Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, has sparked a wave of criticism and rejection from both current students and alumni of the school.

Governor Makinde had on Thursday announced the renaming during a state function, describing it as a tribute to Olunloyo’s contributions to education and governance in the state. According to him, Olunloyo, who died in April 2024 at the age of 89, played a foundational role in shaping the academic and administrative framework of the institution in its early years.

However, on Friday, students and members of the alumni association condemned the decision as hasty and lacking in proper consultation. The Students’ Union Government (SUG), in a strongly worded statement issued by its President, Oladipupo Olamide, said the move was not only abrupt but also disregards the decades-long identity and brand the institution has built.

“We strongly believe that this decision is unjustifiable and disregards the rich heritage and history of our beloved institution,” Olamide said. “The Polytechnic, Ibadan, as it stands, is not just a name — it is a brand with national and international recognition. Renaming it without consultation with students, staff, and alumni undermines democratic engagement and institutional legacy.”

Olamide argued that while Dr. Olunloyo remains a respected figure, honouring him could have taken other forms such as naming a lecture theatre, department, or research center after him, rather than altering the institution’s identity altogether.

Alumni associations, including the Global Alumni Network of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, also expressed disappointment. In a statement signed by its national president, Engr. Wale Oyeniyi, the group urged the state government to reconsider the move, warning that it may stir unnecessary controversy and diminish the school’s historical prominence.

“The Polytechnic Ibadan has existed for over five decades and has produced graduates who are industry leaders across various sectors. A name change affects documentation, career identity, institutional partnerships, and much more,” Oyeniyi stated. “While we respect the governor’s right to honour distinguished individuals, we appeal for broader stakeholder engagement before taking such monumental decisions.”

Several students were also seen on campus expressing their disapproval, with some calling for peaceful protests if the government does not reverse the renaming.

Academic staff and non-teaching staff unions were yet to officially react, but sources within the school hinted at growing internal discomfort over the development.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Oyo State government has defended the decision, with a spokesperson from the governor’s office insisting it was made in good faith and meant to celebrate a “worthy legacy.”

Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, who was elected governor of Oyo State in 1983 under the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), was known for his academic brilliance and administrative reforms. As the first rector of the institution in the 1970s, he reportedly played a vital role in setting its academic and disciplinary tone.

Despite that, many critics argue that the renaming process lacked due process and transparency, urging Governor Makinde to open dialogue with all affected parties to avoid a lingering crisis.

As the backlash mounts, observers say how the government handles the issue may set a precedent for future decisions affecting state-owned institutions.