Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command of the has denied involvement of its officers in a fatal accident that occured at Grammar School bus stop on Tuesday, which killed about 17 students.

Olabisi Sonusi, the spokesperson of the Lagos sector in a statement, said FRSC officers were called after the incident occurred and were not involved in it.

He said the truck which rammed into the popular grammar school area, killing students lost control, even as witnesses said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle while struggling with a traffic official who wanted to him for an undisclosed traffic offence.

“An articulated truck was said to have lost control at Grammar School Bus stop along Ogunnusi road, Lagos today, Tuesday 7th December, 2021 which caused the death of unverified number of students and leaving many injured,” Sonusi said.

“The men of FRSC were called upon by passersby to help intervene after the crash had happened.

“About seven (7) of the victims were rescued and immediately taken to Lagos State Emergency Centre Ojota by FRSC personnel while another road user helped in carrying about seven (7) also to the same emergency centre.

The FRSC urged the public to disregard the “disgruntled information been circulated by some unscrupulous element that FRSC men caused the crash.”

“We want to place on record that our men were not in any way involved in the cause of the crash as patrol activities was not ongoing along that axis as at the time of the crash.”

The FRSC Sector Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, commiserated with the families of the deceased, while praying that the injured students will recuperate fast.

Mr Ogungbemide said normalcy has been restored to the axis as security agents are on ground to ensure free flow of movements for motorists.

The incident which occurred earlier on Tuesday, had grounded vehicular movement on Ogunnusi Road as angry youths vandalised the affected trucks and hurled stones at the Ojodu Berger police station.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the Lagos police spokesperson said adequate policemen have been mobilised to the scene to maintain law and order.

“The situation is being professionally handled,” he said.