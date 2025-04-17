Easter Celebration: FRSC in Abia Deploys 500 Personnel, 300 Special Marshals

In a bid to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebrations, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Abia State Sector Command, says it has deployed 500 Personnel and 300 Special Marshals to routes across the God’s Own State.

A release signed by the Public Education Officer FRSC Abia State Sector Command. SRC Jude Igbonekwu, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday evening in Umuahia, the State Capitol, said the 500 personnel and 300 Special Marshals deployed across major routes within the state have been provided with patrol vehicles and logistics to monitor traffic, assist travelers, and enforce compliance with safety standards.

The release noted that special attention will be given to high-risk areas and accident-prone black spots, adding that mobile courts would be operational throughout the Easter period to prosecute traffic offenders immediately and prevent reckless behaviours.

According to the release, the Sector Commander, CC Ngozi Ezeoma, appealed to transport union leaders, religious bodies, and community heads to assist the road safety campaign by sensitizing their members on the importance of responsible road use.

She equally called for caution and discipline during the 2025 Easter celebrations just as she enjoined motorists and all road users to celebrate responsibly by strictly adhering to traffic rules and regulations to ensure a safe and hitch-free Easter season.

While highlighting the essence of the celebration, Ezeoma extended warm Easter greetings to all residents and road users in the state, saying the season is in commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, stressing the need for drivers to shun over speeding, over loading among others that might endanger their lives and that of others.

Ezeoma said, “This period is often characterized by increased movement of people and vehicles, which can heighten the risk of road traffic crashes. We are therefore appealing to drivers to avoid speeding, overloading, drunk driving, and the use of phones while driving. These dangerous behaviors are major causes of crashes and loss of lives.”

Continuing, “Let us not forget the essence of the season—love, sacrifice, and hope. May this season bring peace to our homes and safety to our roads.”

The Command also reeled out emergency numbers, urging road users to call the FRSC toll-free number 122, or contact the Abia Sector Command via 09139600903, 09139602957 when confronted with a difficult situation.