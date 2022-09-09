Our members being harassed by Zulum, APC in Borno - PDP

The Borno State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has complained of continued harassment of its members by Babagana Zulum, the state governor and he ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

Amos Adziba, the PDP publicity secretary in the state raised the alarm in a statement following the arrest, harassment and torture of some members of the party by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force on Wednesday.

The party alleged that the arrest was carried out under the directive of the state government in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

Adziba who lamented the attacks on her members, warned the APC Government of Borno State under Governor Babagana Zulum, to stop its resort to intimidation, to muscle and silent the opposition in the state.

The press statement, issued by the PDP’s publicity, shortly after the Wednesday’s attacks, which was obtained by our reporter, decried the attacks on its members was getting out of hand.

The PDP called on the APC and Governor Zulum to stop forthwith the harassment of PDP across the state.

Adziba said, “There is no where in the country where party members are been harassed like this before.

“APC should stop intimidating our members, we will no longer take it; enough is enough. They don’t need to attack us; they should fulfill what they promise us.

“Enough of this, we are not in a military era. What I am telling them is that God is not sleeping. When the time comes, the people will speak through their votes.

“We will not be intimidated or distracted, there will not be impunity, there will be zero tolerance to imposition of candidates.

“We are law-abiding citizens. we did not flout any law.”

The PDP, which further noted that the harassment and persecution was about 2023, said only God and Nigerians would decide the APC’s fate, adding that no amount of persecution will alter God’s will in the polls.