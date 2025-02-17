‘Our ancestors in Abia are with you,’ PDP BoT chairman praises Otti’s performance

Senator Adolphus Wabara, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has praised Governor Alex Otti, for his good work in Abia State, noting that the ancestors are with him.

Wabara, a former senate president who spoke on Sunday, at the International Conference Center, Umuahia, during the 80th birthday celebration of Dr. Godswill Okoro, a former Secretary to the State Government who served under the first tenure of the immediate past Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, emphasised that he was a citizen of Abia State before becoming a member of PDP.

Recall that the Abia State Chapter of the PDP had last week suspended Wabara, for reportedly endorsing Otti for a second term in office in October 2023.

But speaking during the ceremony, Wabara said he was first a citizen of Abia State before becoming a PDP card-carrying member, adding that politics ends after campaigns and elections and then you start thinking of governance.

He said, “Before becoming a PDP card-carrying member, before becoming an NRC card-carrying member in this state, I, Adolphus Nduneweh Wabara, was first and foremost a citizen of Abia.

“Politics ends after campaigns, after elections and then you start thinking of governance. Even a blind man can see what is happening in Abia! And, I am saying it again! Maybe now since they said I was suspended, they can now expel me.

“But, having said so, sir, continue with the works; our ancestors in Abia are with you. Maybe the PDP leadership in the state will go on air the next day to suspend Dr. Emelike Okoro, whom Governor Otti came to celebrate.

Wabara who vowed that nobody can suspend him in the PDP for speaking the truth that everyone can see, declared that he would continue to appreciate Otti for the good works he is doing.

“I will be one of those who will continue to appreciate you. I have not mentioned the Labour Party; I have always mentioned Governor Alex Otti. We are all with you”, the BOT chairman of PDP declared.

Advertisement

Wabara said Otti who they never wanted to be governor is the one recovering the State from the ruins of bad governance.

Also speaking, the birthday celebrant, Okoro, said that Gov. Otti has brought a breath of fresh air to Abia State.

He commended the governor for the recent flag-off of the reconstruction of Onuinyang-Oporoenyi Oboro Road traversing Bende LGA in Abia North Zone of the State and Ikwuano LGA in Abia Central Zone of the State, saying that it will greatly boost the agricultural sector of the state from that corridor.

Okoro recalled what he told Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe when he came to seek his support for governorship, saying that he told him that he would not back him for governorship and that he should go back to the Senate and remain Nma Agha ndi Igbo (the sword of the Igbos).

He said that he was looking for a breath of fresh air. Looking at the Governor, the octogenarian said, “Alex Otti, you have brought a breath of fresh air.”

Okoro said that one of the things that amazes him about Otti is his accessibility, saying that he always answers his calls.

In his speech Otti, congratulated Okoro on his 80th birthday, saying that he has turned “80 years younger.”

He explained that his relationship with Okoro transcends politics, saying that he is like a father and mentor to him.

The governor restated that his administration does not tolerate any form of segregation, maintaining his stance that so long as you live in Abia and do the things expected of a citizen, you are from Abia.

Advertisement

He described Abians as people of excellence and called on those living on primordial sentiments to wake up and embrace the new Abia that his administration is building which is anchored on excellence, capacity, competence, equity, and so on

Otti, who called for a return to the culture of respect for the elders, which the Igbos are known for, warned those insulting the elders in the name of politics or whatever reason to desist from doing so as such, has curses, which, if pronounced by the elders become effectual.

He said that it is in the spirit of respecting the elders that he attended the Birthday celebration of Dr. Okoro and will continue to do so irrespective of party affiliation.

He went on to announce that he will return to the International Conference Center next to celebrate Abaribe, who turns 70 years on March 1, 2025, and Senator Chris Adighije, who turns 80 years, on March 22, 2025.