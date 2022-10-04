The peace meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) and the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike ended in deadlock on Tuesday.

The closed door meeting in government house, Port Harcourt, which lasted for over four hours ended at about 4:35 pm as the attendees came out smiling and exchanging banters before newsmen.

Acting Chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, who briefed newsmen said they had a frank discussion but that no conclusion has been reached.

He said, “We have not concluded. You know it is always easy to discuss. But to make peace takes sometime.

“We are better informed. We have gotten some new information. Every coin has two sides. In concrete terms, it is work in progress.”

More subsequently…