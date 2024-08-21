Gov Fubara hosts PDP BoT, says no plan to leave party

Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State governor, has dismissed suggestions that he’s planning to leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor who hosted the party’s Board Trustees Members in at the government house, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said it was to put the falsehoods to rest.

“Today, I hosted the PDP BoT, led by Senator Adolphus Wabara, at the Government House in Port Harcourt. Contrary to rumors being peddled by our detractors, I reaffirmed that my supporters and I are the genuine, undiluted members of the PDP in Rivers State,” he wrote via his account, @SimFubaraKSC, on Tuesday.

“I appreciate the BoT’s visit, which has put to rest the falsehoods and propaganda. We remain steadfast and committed to standing by the party.”

Reports had emerged last week that Fubara was planning to defect to the Action Peoples Party (APP), which led to the bombing of the party’s secretariat in the GRA axis of Port Harcourt, the state capital, in the early hours of Monday, August 12.

Sources in Port Harcourt had informed Business Hallmark that the governor was frustrated with the party for not backing him in his battle with Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Wike, it was gathered, had taken control of the party’s structure in the state through the recently held ward congress.

