Tension in Lagos Assembly over alleged attempt to force new speaker to resign

Tension on Monday enveloped the Lagos State House of Assembly, with operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) reportedly locking lawmakers inside their offices.

The development comes amid the ongoing crisis in the Assembly following the recent removal of former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa and the appointment of a new speaker.

Reports indicate that the Assembly complex, including the chamber and the speaker’s office, has been barricaded by DSS officers.

According to security sources, the lockdown is due to an alleged bomb scare within the premises.

However, insiders suggest that the unfolding events may be linked to efforts to pressure the newly appointed speaker, Mojisola Meranda, into resigning.

The unexpected security clampdown occurred just hours before the scheduled plenary session at 12 noon, raising further concerns about the stability of the legislative body.

Reports said lawmakers and staff trapped inside the complex have reportedly been left in confusion, with many questioning the true motive behind the police action.

As of the time of filing this report, official statements from the Assembly leadership and security agencies are yet to be released.

Meanwhile, the situation remains tense as concerned observers await further developments.

A video showing lawmakers chanting “Madam Speaker” in solidarity with Meranda, who was shedding tears, emerged on Monday afternoon.