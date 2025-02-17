Connect with us

Politics

Tension in Lagos Assembly over alleged attempt to force new speaker to resign
Advertisement

Politics

'Our ancestors in Abia are with you,' PDP BoT chairman praises Otti’s performance

Politics

Implosion looms in Police, Customs, others over extension of IGP tenure

Politics

Ebonyi 2027: Gov. Nwifuru, Umahi in battle for supremacy

Politics

Osun LG Appeal Court Verdict: Oyetola urges Gov. Adeleke to respect court ruling 

Politics

Appeal Court Verdict: Call Oyetola to order, he wants to cause chaos in Osun, Adeleke tells Tinubu

Politics

Amid political fell out Tinubu hails El-Rufai on 65th birthday

Politics

2026: Osun APC elders vow to sack Gov Ademola Adeleke

Politics

Peter Obi reveals Pa Ayo Adebanjo's last words to him

Politics

Oyetola directs Osun APC to shun LG polls, says it's an aberration

Politics

Tension in Lagos Assembly over alleged attempt to force new speaker to resign

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tension in Lagos Assembly over alleged attempt to force new speaker to resign

Tension on Monday enveloped the Lagos State House of Assembly, with operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) reportedly locking lawmakers inside their offices.

The development comes amid the ongoing crisis in the Assembly following the recent removal of former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa and the appointment of a new speaker.

Reports indicate that the Assembly complex, including the chamber and the speaker’s office, has been barricaded by DSS officers.

According to security sources, the lockdown is due to an alleged bomb scare within the premises.

However, insiders suggest that the unfolding events may be linked to efforts to pressure the newly appointed speaker, Mojisola Meranda, into resigning.

The unexpected security clampdown occurred just hours before the scheduled plenary session at 12 noon, raising further concerns about the stability of the legislative body.

Reports said lawmakers and staff trapped inside the complex have reportedly been left in confusion, with many questioning the true motive behind the police action.

As of the time of filing this report, official statements from the Assembly leadership and security agencies are yet to be released.

Meanwhile, the situation remains tense as concerned observers await further developments.

Advertisement

A video showing lawmakers chanting “Madam Speaker” in solidarity with Meranda, who was shedding tears, emerged on Monday afternoon.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *