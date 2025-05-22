Otti: We delivered Port Harcourt Road for less than what past govt wasted

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has revealed that previous administrations spent significantly more on the reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road in Aba without completing the project, unlike his administration which successfully delivered the long-abandoned road.

Otti made this known on Wednesday during a thanksgiving event tagged ‘Promise Kept Carnival’, held at Umuagbai Secondary School, Port Harcourt Road, Aba. The carnival was organized by members of the Aba community to celebrate the completion of the road, which had been neglected for over 30 years.

Addressing the crowd, Governor Otti recounted the difficulties his administration faced in delivering the project, especially amid criticism from the opposition. He said he chose to respond to his critics with performance, not words.

“We’ve always ignored them, and we’ll continue to ignore them. Our response is performance. But there’s one response I want to give,” he said.

The Governor went on to clarify the cost and value of the project, comparing the amount spent by the previous administration with what his government spent.

“In 2017, the previous government claimed to have spent N9.8 billion on this road. At the time, the average exchange rate was N333 to a dollar, making their expenditure approximately $29 million.

“In 2025, we spent N36.5 billion on the same project. At an average exchange rate of N1,600 to a dollar, this amounts to $22.8 million. You do the math,” Otti stated.

He stressed that the funds expended by his administration were better utilized, leading to actual completion of the road, as opposed to the failed efforts of the past.

Electric Bus Rollout in Two Months

Governor Otti also disclosed that his administration has acquired 20 electric buses as part of a modernized transport system to be launched in the next two months.

According to a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, the government is building modern bus terminals across the state in readiness for the new transport system.

“In the next two months, our transport system will become operational. We’ve already paid for 20 electric buses. They’ll be arriving soon to serve the public. These buses are the kind you see abroad—modern, clean, and efficient. The only difference is, ours will be fully electric—no petrol, no diesel, no gasoline,” the governor said.

Reward for Honesty

Governor Otti also rewarded a commercial tricycle operator (Keke rider) in Aba with N1.4 million for returning N2.4 million forgotten by a passenger. He praised the gesture as a reflection of the integrity Abians are known for.

Speaking at the event, Senator Darlington Nwokocha and the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, lauded Governor Otti for his leadership and transformation agenda in Aba and the entire state.

They said the Governor’s achievements so far are a testament to focused and responsive leadership.

Leaders of the Aba business community and landlords’ association—including Chief David Ogba Onuoha, Chief Leo Nnodi Okoye, Chief Alphonsus Odigbo, and Chairman of the occasion, Ide John Udeagba—expressed appreciation to the Governor. They acknowledged that while many projects have been executed in Aba, the Port Harcourt Road reconstruction stands out as a monumental achievement.

Earlier, the convener of the carnival, Chief Onyeka Ernest Udeajah, described the Governor’s performance as evidence of divine intervention in Abia’s development journey.

“Port Harcourt Road stands tall among the Governor’s many achievements. What we are witnessing today is the beginning of a new era for Aba and Abia State. Truly, help has come,” he said.