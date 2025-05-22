Again, gunmen invade Kogi community, kidnap 4

Armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday reportedly abducted four people from Okoloke community, in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The latest invasion brought the number of abducted persons in the community to eight within seven days.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of Ofoloke community, 91-year-old HRH Dada James Ogunyanda, was kidnapped from his palace last Thursday around 2am.

His abductors had initially asked for a ransom of N100 million, which was negotiated down to N50m.

Three days after, precisely on Saturday, three persons, suspected to be hunters/vigilantes, were killed in an encounter with gunmen in the community.

The latest incident reportedly happened in the early hours of Tuesday when armed men in their numbers invaded the area and abducted four people, including a community leader.

“The armed men again invaded our community and went straight into the residence of Ezekiel Durojaiye, a retiree and respected community leader in nearby Okunran village in Ofoloke community.

“Last Thursday, gunmen kidnapped Oba James Dada Ogunyamda, the traditional ruler of the community. On Saturday, two vigilante members and a telecoms staff member were also abducted. With the latest attack, eight persons have been kidnapped from the same community in just one week,” James Ogundele, a resident of the community, said.

It was gathered on Wednesday morning that people had been leaving the community in droves due to fear of the attacks.

Advertisement

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP William Aya, had yet to respond to our correspondent’s calls and text as of the time of filing this report.

.