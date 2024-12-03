Dr. Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, has berated the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for making a appointing a shadow government under an executive presidential system.

The governor in a statement on Monday by his chief press secretary, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, reminded the party that it has sin s lost power, and should therefore wake up to reality of its rejection by Abia people after over two decades of misrule.

“The desperation of agents of the decimated Abia PDP was made manifest few days ago when the visible Abia PDP Chairman who was ‘elected’ to serve the party with other ‘elected’ State party Exco in his American-Wonder exercise, appointed illusionary shadow Commissioners, Special Adviser, Senior Special Assistants, Director Generals, CSO, CPS, Chief Judge, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, SSG, Chief of Staff and Accountant-General under the yet to be created PDP State. What is strange is that few days later, the Abia PDP State Chairman is yet to appoint shadow Governor and Deputy Governor who will be receiving shadow allocation and generating shadow IGR,” he said.

“Congratulations to my good friend, the shadow Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Sir Onyebuchi Emamanka. I learnt they are still considering where to Zone the shadow Governor and Deputy Governor.

“It is unbelievable that this people are yet to wake-up from the dream of losing election. After the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed Dr. Alex Otti as the duly elected Governor of Abia State, I sighted John Okiyi Kalu heading to Okija Shrine to appeal the Judgement of the Apex Court. Rumours making round is that the Ezemuo of Okija Shrine upturned the judgement of the Apex Court and ordered the Abia PDP to transform the State into a parliamentary setting where a shadow Government can be formed under a presidential system.

“Abians can now see their impunity and desperation to remain in power even after rejecting and retiring them at the polls. When are they appointing shadow Local Government Mayors and their Deputies? I was informed that Sir Don Ubani is consulting and lobbying stakeholders to be appointed shadow permanent secretary.

“All the new appointees will be inaugurated with shadow feeding bottles. They can remain in the shadow Abia. The real and visible Abia has left them behind and moved on.

“They have become shadows of their old self without access to public treasury. The shadow appointees are free to loot and plunder the shadow treasury. No one is dragging it with them.”