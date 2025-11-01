Gov. Otti commissions Umuene court complex, charges judicial officers to dispense justice with fairness

Gov. Otti commissioning the Umueńe Ultra Court complex

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has commissioned the newly constructed Umueńe Ultra-Modern Court complex, with a charge to everyone connected to the service of justice delivery to rise to the demands of the hour, serving with a fair and balanced disposition.

The court is fitted with digital connectivity and state-of-the-art facilities.

Commissioning the project at the Umueñe, Isialangwa- South LGA of the state on Wednesday, Governor Otti, in his address captioned: “The Judiciary Not Left Behind”, hinted that in the next few weeks, other completed court buildings, across the 16 other Local Government Areas, would be opened for public use.

He further reiterated his commitment to constructing multifunctional ultramodern judicial complexes in Aba and Umuahia.

The judicial complexes in Aba and Umuahia will accommodate 15 standard courtrooms, standard offices, a special courtroom, and chambers for the Chief Justice, conference centres for the judges, and other spaces for judicial events and ceremonies.

According to the governor, his administration has invested princely sums in developing modern, fit-for-purpose court buildings across the State, on the strength of its conviction that there can be no real development without unfettered access to justice for every member of the society,

“We consider an effective judicial system as important to the development matrix as quality road networks and efficient power supply systems. I will ensure that judicial officers work in conducive environment.

Advertisement

“An effective judiciary is closely connected to improved security of lives and property in communities, better ease of doing business rating, and of course, building the confidence of investors.

“The summary of my message today is that never again will our judicial officers operate from structures that are below their standing and stature as oracles of truth and conscience”, Gov. Otti stated.

He charged judicial officers to discharge justice, saying that his expectation is that, “as we begin a new epoch, all hands will be on deck for efficient justice delivery.

He commended the Abia State Judiciary for distinguishing itself as an objective partner in the push to advance the boundaries of wholesome human experience in the state,

“There will also be a 1,000-seater capacity multi-purpose hall within the two complexes at Aba and Umuahias, amongst other facilities that highlight the central place of the judiciary in our grand development outlook”, Gov. Otti stated.

In her speech, the Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Lilian Abai said that the project is a milestone, describing the project as a symbol of justice and hope. She said that the court would strengthen justice delivery and speed up judicial processes in Abia State.

She thanked Governor Otti for his visionary leadership and commitment towards promoting justice delivery in Abia State and called on all judicial officers and staff to uphold the sanctity of the judicial system.

In their speeches, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, Ginger Onwusiɓe and Chinwendu Rowland said that achieving the project was possible because Abia State at present has a government who is working and assured that the Isialangwa South people would continue to support him, even beyond 2027.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, SAN, in his speech, appreciated Governor Otti for constructing the court building, saying that, Abia is building not just physical structure but enduring institution.

Advertisement

Uwanna disclosed that the court building has digital connectivity and independent power system, water supply facilities, standard IT- tools, facility maintenance and management services among others.