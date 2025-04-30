Abia govt partner Israeli agric investors to boost fish production, poultry, others 

Abia State government has expressed willingness to partner an Israeli agricultural expert and investors to grow the State’s economy.

Governor Alex Otti stated this while receiving in audience a delegation of an Israeli based agricultural investor and the Managing Director of ONIDA Development, Mr. Kidron Israel who called on him in his office.

A statement posted online on Wednesday morning by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, stated that Governor Otti said the government can provide land, adding that the provision of land could be the government’s own equity to the investment.

Otti said, “Watching the presentation and listening to you, I could see that we are going to work together.

“So, I am in a hurry to see that you begin to implement this initiative to boost productivity in the State. The Land belongs to government and we are willing to provide land.

“Because we are involved, even if you have to pay anything, it will be insignificant as the provision of land can also be our own equity to the investment,” Gov. Otti stated.

The CPS to the Governor, hinted that Governor Otti, directed the delegation to sit down with the government’s team and work out what they could jointly do to fast track the process so as to commence as quickly as possible.

The release quoted the Governor as having said that areas that has to do with growing of vegetables and fish production are good places to start from while other areas could be explored later.

He thanked the delegation for coming to Abia, adding that Abia people are very enterprising and do not rely on government for survival but only need enabling environment, which he reiterated that his government has been providing.

“Abia State Government does everything to create an enabling environment for business men and women, including everybody who has one thing or the other to offer to come in.

“We are very friendly to businesses because we are business – oriented and our people are business people.

Earlier in his speech, the Managing Director ONIDA Development, Mr. Kidron Israel said that what they need from the state government is an enabling environment and land within the State for the project to take-off, assuring that they have contacts for financing the investment.

He stated that Abia State was chosen for the collaboration because of the Governor’s approach to partnerships and the transformations he has brought into governance.

On her part, the National Coordinator, Nigeria- Israel forum, Mrs. Florence Osuji said that they were in the State to introduce Israeli agricultural expertise and technology to see how they could collaborate in improving food security.

She mentioned the areas of interest to include: fish production, vegetables, poultry among others.