Otti receives torch of unity as Abia gears up for national sports festival

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has received the symbolic Torch of Peace and Unity ahead of the 22nd National Sports Festival, scheduled to hold in Abeokuta, Ogun State, from May 16 to 30, 2025.

The torch, presented by officials of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Abuja, during a brief ceremony at Government House, Umuahia, signifies Abia’s readiness to participate in the biennial sporting event, tagged “Gateway Games.”

Governor Otti, while receiving the torch, reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to sports development, emphasizing its vital role in promoting unity, discipline, and national integration.

He commended Team Abia for their consistent performances in past editions of the games and expressed confidence in their ability to make the state proud once again. He disclosed that his government had already approved financial support to ensure the team’s full and successful participation in the festival.

“Sports remain a powerful tool for youth engagement and national cohesion. Abia is fully prepared to compete and to contribute to the spirit of unity this festival represents,” the governor said.

Earlier, the head of the torch delegation, Mrs. Mbora Ikana, said the Torch of Unity represents the collective spirit of peace and solidarity in Nigeria. She formally invited the state to participate in the festival and lauded Abia’s continued contributions to sports in the country.

Also speaking, the Director of Sports in Abia State, Comrade Obioma George, thanked Governor Otti for his passionate support and bold vision for sports development. He described Abia as a rising force in national athletics, citing the revival of school sports and the administration’s sustained recognition of athletes’ achievements.

Abia will be competing in 25 out of the 40 approved sporting categories, with a delegation of 339 athletes set to represent the state at the games.

The Honourable Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development was represented at the event by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Youth, Comrade Onyebuchi Chukwu.