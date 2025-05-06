Inter Milan Triumphs Over Barcelona in Thrilling Champions League Semifinal

In a match that will be remembered as one of the most exhilarating in Champions League history, Inter Milan edged past FC Barcelona with a 4-3 victory after extra time in the second leg of the semifinals, securing a 7-6 aggregate win and booking their place in the final at Munich’s Allianz Arena on May 31 .

First Half: Inter’s Dominance

The encounter at San Siro began with Inter Milan asserting early dominance. Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring, capitalizing on a defensive lapse to put the hosts ahead. Hakan Çalhanoğlu doubled the lead from the penalty spot, punishing Barcelona for another defensive error. The Nerazzurri’s pressing game disrupted Barcelona’s rhythm, giving them a 2-0 advantage at halftime .

Second Half: Barcelona’s Resurgence

Barcelona, under the guidance of coach Hansi Flick, showcased resilience in the second half. Eric García initiated the comeback with a well-placed header, followed by Dani Olmo’s equalizer, bringing the score to 2-2. Raphinha then gave Barcelona the lead, making it 3-2 and putting them ahead on aggregate. However, Inter’s veteran defender Francesco Acerbi leveled the match in stoppage time, forcing extra time .

Extra Time: Inter Seals the Victory

In the additional period, Inter’s Davide Frattesi emerged as the hero. After a dynamic play involving Marcus Thuram and Mehdi Taremi, Frattesi found the net, making it 4-3. Despite Barcelona’s efforts, including a near miss by 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal, Inter’s defense held firm, ensuring their progression to the final .

A Match for the Ages

This semifinal tie, with a total of 13 goals over two legs, stands as the highest-scoring in Champions League history. The first leg at Barcelona’s Montjuïc Stadium ended in a 3-3 draw, setting the stage for the dramatic second leg. The performances of young talents like Yamal and seasoned players such as Martínez and Acerbi highlighted the blend of youth and experience on both sides .

Inter Milan now awaits the winner of the other semifinal between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. As they prepare for the final in Munich, Inter aims to clinch their fourth European title, adding to their storied legacy in continental football.