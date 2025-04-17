NSC unveils mascot, logo, theme song for Nigerian Olympics to be hosted by Ogun

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has unveiled the official logo, theme song, and mascot for the festival, christened the Nigerian Olympics, as part of preparations to host the event in Ogun State.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, during the unveiling ceremony held at the June 12 Cultural Center, Kuto, Abeokuta, declared that his administration’s goal is to make the state the prime destination for sports tourism and athletic excellence in Nigeria.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Governor Abiodun praised coaches, technical staff, and athletes for their discipline and commitment, assuring that no effort would be spared in ensuring the state’s contingent is adequately prepared.

He noted that Ogun State was more than ready to host the nation once again and pledged that the state would significantly raise the bar. He also commended the Local Organising Committee, various sports associations, and relevant agencies for their tireless work behind the scenes to ensure all facilities and logistics were in place.

“Sports are more than just competitions; they are unifiers, levelers, and platforms for discovering young talents. This festival could be the stepping stone to national recognition and international glory,” Abiodun said, urging parents and guardians to support children with sporting interests.

“Ogun 2024 is not just Ogun State’s festival, it is Nigeria’s festival. We are ready to host, but we need all hands on deck to make this a truly unforgettable celebration of talent, unity, and national pride. To our partners in the public and private sectors, come on board. To the media, help us spread the excitement. To all Nigerians — mark your calendars, plan your trips, and prepare to witness history. From May 16 to May 31, the heartbeat of Nigerian sports will be right here in Ogun State. Let’s make it count — spectacular, the best ever, and premium,” he added.

In his remarks, Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, praised the Dapo Abiodun-led administration for transforming sports and infrastructure in the state. He highlighted that, for the first time in the history of the games, a state would host 15,000 athletes in facilities that meet Olympic standards.

He also revealed the introduction of a digital feeding system — a first in the festival’s history — and applauded the state for its innovation and commitment to excellence.

“Various stakeholders across the country have come together to give a huge vote of thanks to Ogun State. Even before the first whistle is blown, we know we are hosting the best festival yet. What Governor Abiodun is about to host has never been done before,” Olopade remarked.

Earlier, Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, commended Governor Abiodun for empowering the next generation through sports, particularly by using the National Sports Festival as a vehicle to invest in the sector. He noted that these investments would serve as a beacon of hope for many young athletes in the state.

He emphasized that the festival was not just a celebration of individual achievements, but a showcase of the unity and strength sports bring to communities. He added that the government’s efforts would leave a lasting legacy beyond the current administration.

The 22nd edition of the iconic festival, set to be the best in its history, will celebrate Nigeria’s rich sports and cultural heritage with 33 sporting events.