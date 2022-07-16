Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is taking an early lead in the ongoing Osun gubernatorial election.

According to results posted on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Adeleke is leading the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with over 10,000 votes.

So far, Adeleke has polled 67,892 votes while Oyetola has 56,915 votes.

Counting is still ongoing.

There are a total of 1,955,657 registered voters in the election which held across 3,763 polling units.