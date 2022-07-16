Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s vice president of, has undergone a surgical procedure on his leg.

The procedure is due to a recurrent pain in the leg, which is believed to have been sustained from injury while playing squash.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.

“VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash,” the statement said. “His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.