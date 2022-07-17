BREAKING: PDP's Ademola Adeleke wins Osun governorship election

OBINNA EZUGWU

Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Party (PDP) has won Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, beating his closet rival, the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola to second place.

Adeleke had 403,371 votes while Oyetola, candidate of the ruling APC, had 375,027 votes

Declaring the winner, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who is the the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, said Adeleke polled a total of 403, 371 to win the election. Oyetola polled 375, 027 votes to come second.

According to him, Adeleke had satisfied the law and was, therefore, declared the winner.

“That I, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, hereby certified that I am the returning officer of the Osun 2022 Governorship Election held on July 16.

“That Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned,” Ogundipe declared.

In all, PDP won in 17 local government:

1. Ede North

2. Ede South

3. Ifelodun

4. Boluwaduro

5. Egbedore

6. Odo Otin

7. Osogbo

8. Ila

9. Atakumosa West

10. Olorunda

11. Ilesa West

12. Obokun

13. Oriade

14. Orolu

15. Ife North

16. Irepodun

17. Ejigbo

APC won in 13 local governments:

LGAs won by APC

1. Boripe

2. Ilesa East

3. Ayedire

4. Ifedayo

5. Ife Central

6. Ayedaade

7. Iwo

8. Olaoluwa

9. Isokan

10. Atakumosa East

11. Ife South

12. Irewole

13 Ife East