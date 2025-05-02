The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun West Senatorial District has cautioned its members, particularly bloggers and social media users, against making inflammatory posts that could cause division within the party as preparations begin for the 2026 governorship election.

This was part of the resolution reached at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting held on Friday at the APC district office in Iwo. The meeting was convened amid increasing expectations that the party’s 2026 governorship ticket would be zoned to Osun West.

In a communiqué signed by the District Chairman, Hon. Omolaoye Akintola, the party warned against posts that could destabilize its internal cohesion.

“We call on all social media users and bloggers from this district to desist from any form of uncomplimentary or divisive posts that could fracture our party,” the statement read. “This meeting also calls on our party leadership to ensure Osun West is positively considered for the 2026 governorship contest — provided His Excellency, Hon. Minister Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, is not contesting.”

The stakeholders expressed gratitude to party loyalists across the district for their consistent support, noting that such efforts have continued to uplift the party’s image.

“We deeply appreciate the unwavering support from our sons and daughters. Though names are too many to mention, their collective impact on our party cannot be overstated,” the statement added.

The district also passed a vote of confidence in the national leadership of the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, pledging continued loyalty and support.

Additionally, the meeting called on the Federal Government to take urgent action to prevent further security breakdowns, referencing recent violent incidents in Osun State. It also urged law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

The district further appealed to President Tinubu to consider more indigenes of Osun West for federal appointments, in recognition of the district’s steadfast support for the APC during past elections.

Finally, members were urged to remain loyal, disciplined, and focused, as the party prepares for voter registration and future electoral contests.