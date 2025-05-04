LG polls: Lagos APC okays 432 chairmanship aspirants for primaries

Ahead of the July 12, 2025, Local Government Elections in Lagos State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has made available the official list of chairmanship aspirants cleared to contest in its forthcoming primaries.

It could be recalled that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, had scheduled elections into Chairmanship and 376 Councillors in the legislative arm of the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, for July 10, 2025.

A total of 432 aspirants have been given a clean bill of health by the party’s Electoral Committee following a screening exercise that took place at the party’s secretariat on Acme Road, Ogba, from April 29 to May 3.

The screening committee, chaired by Babatunde Ogala, a former National Legal Adviser of the APC, with Babarinde Nurudeen as Secretary, was tasked with overseeing the vetting process and all preparatory activities leading to the party’s primaries in the 57 councils.

Out of the 470 aspirants screened, 432 were cleared to contest in the primary elections, while 38 were disqualified or voluntarily withdrew from the race. Among those who voluntarily withdrew was Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, son of the Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who was asked to step down by President Bola Tinubu, the National leader of the party.

According to the committee, the disqualifications were primarily due to lack of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), missing APC membership cards, and falsified secondary school certificates.

Concerning the APC guidelines, indirect primaries—where executive members across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) will vote—are slated for Saturday, May 10.

Disqualified aspirants have an opportunity to file an appeal between Sunday, May 4 and Monday, May 5. Those who wish to contest the outcome of the primaries can submit petitions to the Appeal Committee between May 12 and 13.

Reacting, Ogala described the screening exercise as “thorough, rigorous and challenging.”

He affirmed that all cleared aspirants possess the capacity to deliver quality governance at the grassroots level if elected.

According to the gender breakdown of the aspirants, out of the 470, 411 were male and 59 were female, reflecting the gender sensitivity of the party as well as increasing female inclusion in local politics.

Ojokoro’s authentic list, Sanusi as consensus candidate

Meanwhile, the council of Ojokoro APC apex leaders has submitted what it called an authentic list of chairmanship aspirants in a letter to state Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, insisting on Mobolaji Sanusi’s as consensus candidate of the council.

The letter dated May 3, 2025, was titled “RE: Clarification and Submission Of Authentic List Signed By Majority Of Approved Ojokoro Apex Leaders For Mobolaji Sanusi’s Adoption As Chairmanship Consensus Candidate.”

Previously, on May 2, the apex leaders had sent a similar letter dismissing a purported list by a few members of the council as final ratified list.

The latest letter, signed by Ipoola Omisore, (two-term member, Lagos State House of Assembly) and Adisa Owolabi, (immediate past member, House of Representatives), read in part: “Consequent upon our letter of yesterday (Friday, May 2, 2025) on above subject matter, kindly find attached the original list of authentic leaders that voluntarily signed for the adoption of Mr, Mobolaji Sanusi as CONSENSUS Candidate of our dear APC party in the upcoming local government elections.

“The names of Ojokoro leaders herein attached overleaf for purposes of dispelling any doubts and for our party’s necessary information are:

“Hon. Ipoola Omisore(two-term member, Lagos State House of Assembly), Chief Oluyomi Olaogun(an octogenarian and politician of note in O