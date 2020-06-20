By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

No fewer than three armed robbery suspects were on Saturday morning nabbed in Ipetumodu , Ife North Local Government Area of Osun state.

The residents of the sleepy town, following a tip off had set up vigilante groups to protect themselves when the men of the underworld stormed Odo-Oba area of the locality.

CityMirrorNews leant that the armed robbers numbering about six invaded the town out of which three of them were apprehended by the vigilante security men.

It was also gathered that the armed robbery suspects and vigilante men had earlier engaged in a gun duel and when they were being overpowered, they took to their heels before three of them were later arrested.

Those arrested are providing useful information to the Nigerian police Ipetumodu division for the whereabout of others.

According to one of the arrested robbers, four of them were from Ibadan , Oyo state capital while the rest two were insiders.

A member of vigilante group who spoke under the condition of anonymity said they were able to succeed in overpowering the armed robbery Suspects due to their promptness and proactiveness.

“Men of the under world visited Odo-Oba in Ipetumodu today. The effort of our Vigilante security men yielded a huge success.”

He thanked God for the success and called for the support of all and sundry to beef up the security of the land.

He called on individuals and indigeneous groups to come to the aid of his group, saying they are ready to do more, if encouraged.

CityMirrorNews reports that no life was lost among those robed .