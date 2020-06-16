OBINNA EZUGWU

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has thrown its weight behind citizens bearing arms to protect themselves from bandits, kidnappers and herdsmen, as according to it, such will go a long way in curtailing the excesses of sundry killers in the country.

Spokesperson for the group, Chief Abia Onyike who stated this in statement sent to our correspondents on Monday, warned that if such drastic measures were not adopted to curtail the killings going on in the country, the Nigerian state would gradually slide into anarchy, which may snowball into the unplanned disintegration of the country.

The statement reads: “The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) after a thorough assessment of the current security situation in Nigeria and the concomitant mass killings taking place nation-wide by terrorists, bandits, FULANI Herdsmen and other armed groups, do hereby state as follows,

“1. That ADF SUPPORTS the moves by members of the House of Representatives to make laws empowering Nigerian citizens to carry arms, for their self defense.

“2.ADF believes that such a measure will go a long way in curtailing the excesses of the armed maruders and warlords, as the Nation’s security agencies have failed woefully to checkmate the mass killings going on in several parts of the country.

“3.ADF is convinced that if such drastic measures are not adopted, the Nigerian state would gradually slide into anarchy and a monumental collapse, which may snowball into the unplanned disintegration of Nigeria.

“4. ADF is convinced that such a situation would precipitate a dangerous conflagration in the West African sub-region with attendant horrible human conditions and scenerios such as an unimaginable refugee crisis which would be an eye-sore to the world community.

“5.ADF however believes that Nigeria’s salvation lies in the return to genuine federalism as opposed to the current monolithic unitarism which has stiffled economic prosperity and human liberties.

“6. We need to be governed as a true Federal Republic with Autonomous Regions and Fiscal Federalism.

“7. Failure to accommodate true federalism through political reforms may compel the federating units to assert their rights to self- determination.”