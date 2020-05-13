By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State has recorded another three cases of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to him, the three new patients are contacts of previously confirmed cases in the State. He added that the new cases had increased the tally of active cases in the State to seven.

“Samples of the new cases were taken during the contact tracing we embarked upon and sent for confirmation test at the NCDC accredited testing centre in Ede. The results of their samples came back positive this afternoon.

“The detection of the three cases brings to seven the number of active COVID-19 cases we have in Osun, as at 13 May, 2020. The three new cases have been admitted at our Isolation and treatment centre,” he added