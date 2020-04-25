By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state government said it has conducted fresh 167 Coronavirus tests, out of which 12 returned positive.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu on Saturday.

Dr. Isamotu revealed that the 12 new cases were recorded in Osogbo, Ife, Ede, Ikire and Ejigbo.

Isamotu said the fresh tests were carried out in the last two weeks of the lockdown, adding that the lockdown has proven effective in containing spread of the virus.

He said this brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in Osun to 13.

The Commissioner urged residents of the State not to panic but should continue to comply with the stay-at-home directive of the State government, keep social distancing and observe all precautionary measures to curb the spread of the disease.

He also reiterated that the ban on public gatherings remains in force, just as he urged residents to take the wearing of face mask seriously as it is now compulsory across the state.